Israel gets US permission to eliminate Radwan commander in Beirut — Kan

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. Israel has coordinated with the United States a targeted strike on Beirut to eliminate the commander of the special forces Radwan of the Shiite movement Hezbollah, the Kan State Television and Radio Company quoted a source as saying.

According to it, this was the first Israeli attack on the Beirut area since the beginning of the current ceasefire with Lebanon. The strike was carried out after receiving accurate information about the location of the Radwan commander, Kan points out, noting that so far Israel has refrained from strikes on Beirut in accordance with the request of American leader Donald Trump not to attack the Lebanese capital.

Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces had hit Beirut to eliminate the Radwan commander.

"No terrorist is safe, Israel's long arm will overtake every enemy and murderer," the prime minister's office noted.

According to the Kan source, the liquidation of the commander was confirmed.