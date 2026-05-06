Ukraine continues to send drone swarms at Energodar despite own truce pledge

MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones continue to fly at Energodar en masse despite the "truce" announced by Vladimir Zelensky, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said on messenger Max, urging residents to stay indoors.

Ukraine, in response to the truce imposed by Russia for May 8-9, announced a "regime of silence," which was to begin at midnight Moscow time on May 6 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 5).

"According to the operational services, the drone danger that was recorded yesterday remains. A massive raid on the city continues. Restrict movement, do not go out unless absolutely necessary. Find shelter or stay at home, and stay away from windows," Pukhov wrote.