DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. The history of Ukrainian aggression in Donbass teaches us not to believe Kiev’s assurances about a truce, said Viktor Petrenko, a member of the public council under Russia’s Finance Ministry, chairman of the Union of Russian Journalists in the DPR, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack on a TASS photojournalist.

A Ukrainian drone hit TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko in Vasilyevka, although Vladimir Zelensky had previously announced a "regime of silence." The drone purposefully attacked the journalist's car while he was filming the situation in the city.

"The long-term experience of the DPR's war with the Kiev regime convinced me not to believe the promises of a truce. That's why we ask you to be extremely careful, not to put yourself and the film crew at unnecessary risk," Petrenko told TASS.

He added that the West deliberately does not notice Ukraine’s attacks on Russian journalists.

"Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has recently said bluntly that "the terrorists of Vladimir Zelensky's clique are searching for unarmed correspondents and their film crews," Petrenko said.

Ukraine, in response to the truce imposed by Russia for May 8-9, announced its own "regime of silence," which was to begin at midnight Moscow time on May 6 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 5).