US may reduce presence in Mideast bases as result of conflict with Iran — WP

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The United States may never restore its previous significant presence at bases in the Middle East, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing unnamed American officials.

According to the newspaper’s sources, a final decision has not yet been made.

One official said the base in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, suffered significant damage as a result of Iranian strikes. Because of this, the fleet's command has been relocated to MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, home to US Central Command (CENTCOM). He called it unlikely that military personnel, contractors, or civilian employees will return to the base "anytime soon." Another WP source reported that two US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait suffered the most damage in the Middle East because they were used as a source of attacks on Iran and became targets of retaliatory strikes.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.