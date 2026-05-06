MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The European Union and the United Kingdom will face a major agricultural crisis due to their Russophobic position, special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The US is wise to significantly increase its purchases of Russian fertilizer to the highest level in history, while the EU and UK will experience a major agricultural crisis due to their Russophobic position," DMitriev wrote on X.

US farmers and consumers benefit while their counterparts from the EU and UK suffer, he added.

The Agroexport federal center informed TASS earlier that Russian fertilizer exports surged by 16% in value terms in the first quarter of this year to $3.6 bln.

Key importers of Russian fertilizers as of the end of January - March 2026 were the United States ($146 mln), India ($129 mln), and Brazil ($116 mln).