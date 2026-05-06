Warsaw to forgive Fico's visit to Moscow if he unblocks aid to Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Warsaw may forgive Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for his May 9 visit to Russia if he agrees to unblock aid to Ukraine.

"I read an interview with Prime Minister Fico a couple of days ago. It seemed quite positive. So if he unblocks aid to Ukraine but still goes to Russia, then maybe we can forgive him for that," Sikorski noted at a security conference organized by the Defence24 portal.

Earlier, Sikorski said that the issue of Fico’s plane flying through Polish airspace en route to Russia had been removed from the agenda. The minister gave only a brief response, without explaining whether Warsaw had intended to grant overflight permission, or which route to Moscow Bratislava had chosen.

Fico plans to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on May 9 and expects to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is traveling to Moscow to pay tribute to Red Army soldiers who died fighting the Nazis to liberate Slovakia.