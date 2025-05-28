Inflation in Russia reaches 0.06% on May 20-26 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from May 20 to May 26, 2025, amounted to 0.06%, according to data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The week prior - from May 13 to May 19, 2025 - inflation was measured at 0.07%.

Since the beginning of May, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.21%, and since the beginning of the year, by 3.34%. In annual terms, as of May 26, 2025 (based on calculations using average daily data for the current and previous years for the corresponding dates), inflation in Russia stood at 9.94%.