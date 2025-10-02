MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Berlin’s decision to nominate former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to be president of the United Nations General Assembly was "a slap in the face" to the global body, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

"As we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory over Nazi Germany, ex-German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock, who came to power on ideas of frenzied and primeval revanchism and has been building her career by backing and rehabilitating Nazism, was nominated to lead the UN General Assembly, which was created after World War II and strongly condemned Nazism. Berlin’s decision to nominate this questionable personality to a high UN position was like a slap in the face to the global organization," reads the report, dedicated to the actions and omissions of the Italian, German and Japanese authorities leading to the destruction and distortion of history and the justification of Nazism.

According to the document, "it is under this die-hard Russia-hater that the German Foreign Ministry issued recommendations against inviting Russian and Belarusian officials to the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe."

"It turns out that the grandchildren of Hitler’s butchers - and it is a well-known fact that Baerbock’s grandfather was in the SS - are allowed to deny access to the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany to the descendants of those who had sacrificed 27 million lives to free not only their own country but also the entire Europe from Nazism," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.