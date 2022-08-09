Russian Defense Ministry reveals number of foreign mercenaries fighting for Kiev

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. About 2,000 foreign mercenaries are currently involved in fighting in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashekov said on Tuesday.

"The number of mercenaries involved in fighting in Ukraine declined from 2,741 to 2,192 in the past four weeks, from July 8 to August 5, as a result of offensive operations by the Russian Armed Forces and the People’s Militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," he pointed out.

According to Konashenkov, 175 mercenaries, including 81 from Georgia, arrived in Ukraine in recent weeks.

"The number of mercenaries arriving in Ukraine does not offset their losses. A total of 335 mercenaries were killed in the reported period. Another 389 militants left Ukraine," he pointed out.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, there are 99 Polish nationals, 36 Canadians, 33 Romanians and 21 US citizens among those killed.