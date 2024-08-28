Electricity generation in Russia rises by 3.8% to 704 bln kWh in January-July

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Electricity production in Russia for January-July 2024 amounted to 704 bln kWh, which is 3.8% higher than the same period in 2023, according to data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Thermal power plants increased their output by 3.4% year-on-year in the first seven months of the year to 449 bln kWh, with growth of 9% in July. These plants remain the main supplier of electricity to the country's unified energy system.

Nuclear power plants reduced their output by 2.6% in January-July to 121 bln kWh, while hydroelectric power plants increased their output by 12.2% in seven months to 129 bln kWh.