Russian troops liberate eight communities in Donetsk, Sumy regions in September — expert

LUGANSK, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroups North, South and West liberated eight communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Sumy Region in September, military expert Andrey Marochko said on Thursday.

"During the month, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Fyodorovka, Markovo, Pereyezdnoye and Maiskoye. They cleared 25.5 sq. km of territory from neo-Nazis south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir. Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Derilovo, Shandrigolovo and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region in offensive operations," the military expert said during a live broadcast on his account in the VKontakte social media platform, analyzing the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

"Overall, the Battlegroups North, South and West liberated eight communities from the occupation in their areas of responsibility," he said.

In September, Russian troops kept delivering strikes on Ukrainian army positions, thus creating a buffer zone between the Russian border and Ukraine’s territory, he added.