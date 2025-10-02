{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops liberate eight communities in Donetsk, Sumy regions in September — expert

Andrey Marochko said that Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region in offensive operations

LUGANSK, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroups North, South and West liberated eight communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Sumy Region in September, military expert Andrey Marochko said on Thursday.

"During the month, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Fyodorovka, Markovo, Pereyezdnoye and Maiskoye. They cleared 25.5 sq. km of territory from neo-Nazis south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir. Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Derilovo, Shandrigolovo and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region in offensive operations," the military expert said during a live broadcast on his account in the VKontakte social media platform, analyzing the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

"Overall, the Battlegroups North, South and West liberated eight communities from the occupation in their areas of responsibility," he said.

In September, Russian troops kept delivering strikes on Ukrainian army positions, thus creating a buffer zone between the Russian border and Ukraine’s territory, he added.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Putin appreciates Trump administration's lack of unnecessary hypocrisy
According to the Russian leader, the administration of US President Donald Trump sometimes speaks directly about its desires
Read more
Number of Sumud flotilla vessels intercepted by Israel up to nine — TV
The Israeli military uses water cannons and mistreats detained activists, the TV channel reported
Read more
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
Tu-160 is the biggest plane with a variable-sweep wing and one of the most powerful combat aircraft in the world
Read more
Four vessels of Sumud flotilla intercepted, around 70 activists detained — mission
Mission officials claim that Israeli forces are "firing water cannons at ships"
Read more
Russian missiles effectively evade Patriot air defense systems — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the strikes on Ukrainian drone production facilities are "a prominent example of Russia improving its ballistic missiles to better defeat US Patriot batteries"
Read more
Putin to deliver speech at annual plenary session of Valdai Discussion Club
The Russian head of state is expected to address the meeting after 4:00 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Necessary to be prepared for anything in today's world, stakes are extremely high — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that individual responsibility is especially significant
Read more
Belgium demands legal guarantees from EU before tapping into frozen Russian assets
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever called on other EU countries to increase their funding for Kiev and transform the "coalition of the willing" into a "coalition of the paying"
Read more
Macron suggests detaining Russian oil tankers to disrupt supplies
"This is a very important step forward in order to increase pressure on Russia," the French leader added
Read more
Russia is interested in stronger, resilient Latin America — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat highlighted Moscow’s appreciation for Latin American countries’ commitment to preserving the historical truth about World War II
Read more
Russia to respond 'Appropriately' to Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin
US Vice President JD Vance said on September 28 that the Washington administration was considering providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for a subsequent transfer to Ukraine
Read more
Part of Sumud flotilla stopped, Greta Thunberg safe — Israeli foreign ministry
Passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s press service said
Read more
Macron criticizes idea of issuing loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
"When assets are frozen, one has to respect international law," the French president said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about shootout in Dagestani village
According to the latest reports, three adults were wounded
Read more
Kiev lost nearly 17,500 soldiers, mercenaries in LPR in September — expert
Andrey Marochko said The largest number of enemy personnel were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Read more
UN Secretariat 'reinstated' Iran sanctions resolution beyond its authority — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the UN Security Council has not passed any decisions granting the UN Secretariat the authority "to issue opinions on such sensitive matters, which are within the exclusive competence of the UN Security Council"
Read more
Costa, von der Leyen pledge Kiev 'tech edge' on battlefield
European Council chief Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have once again argued that Kiev's "partners" have "the will and the means to continue supporting Ukraine"
Read more
Russian, North Korean defense ministers unveil sculpture devoted to Korean guerillas
Andrey Belousov noted that the monument can rightly be called a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of the two peoples
Read more
Zelensky’s heartless lie about children, 'cringe circus' in Moldova — diplomat
Vladimir Zelensky’s statements that Ukraine has purportedly brought back 1,600 children from Russia are a heartless lie, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
EPC summit to discuss how to keep Ukraine in the fight, NATO chief says
According to Mark Rutte, the alliance's goal is that Ukraine is in the best possible position when "one day peace talks will start"
Read more
Tomahawks for Kiev, cheating at Moldova elections — Lavrov sounds off
The Russian top diplomat noted that he did not consider the issue of potential supplies of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine a done deal
Read more
Power's words confirm that USAID was created to interfere in affairs of states — diplomat
Earlier, former head of the US Agency for International Development Samantha Power told Russian pranksters that the agency had been transferring $1.5 billion in cash to Ukraine every month since 2022
Read more
US envoy says UN’s functions should be limited to preventing wars
US Ambassador to the world organization Mike Waltz also revealed that President Donald Trump sees the UN as a place where everyone can come together and discuss issues
Read more
G7 countries developing measures to use Russian assets to help Kiev — statement
According to the statement, these measures include using, in a coordinated way, the full value of the Russian sovereign assets to end the war and ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine to run out of money for military payments after November 1 — lawmaker
According to the 2025-2026 action program that the Ukrainian government has submitted to the Rada, Kiev expects to receive another $15 billion from Western countries
Read more
France detains several crew members from tanker stopped off its coast — radio
The crew members are currently being questioned in connection with a case launched by prosecutors in France’s Brest
Read more
Three injured in shootout outside Dagestani school — interior ministry
"According to preliminary reports, non-lethal weapons were used in a conflict involving six adults outside a school building," the ministry said
Read more
Elon Musk becomes first person with $500 bln fortune — Forbes
The magazine attributes Elon Musk's rise in wealth to his decision to step down from his role as head of the US government's efficiency agency and focus on business
Read more
Defense manufacturer sends new batch of tank support combat vehicles to Russian troops
This armor is unrivaled both in Russia and abroad in terms of the combination of its combat and technical characteristics
Read more
EU should not fear Russia, as bloc’s defense spending surpasses Russian outlays — PM
Viktor Orban earlier emphasized that neither Hungary nor the European Union are at war with Russia
Read more
Iran boosts offensive potential tenfold since 12-day war with Israel — IRGC
Major General Hossein Nejat emphasized that Iran had addressed all defense shortcomings identified during the previous conflict
Read more
Air defenses down 85 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
38 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Voronezh Region
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Munich shooting, explosions
Police in Munich said there are currently no signs of danger for the population after explosions were reported
Read more
Russia-Iran partnership treaty comes into effect — MFA
The coming into force of the agreement "marks an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations that have reached a new level of broad strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Read more
Russia’s Ratnik soldier combat outfit outshines foreign rivals — commander
Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev also highlighted the growing role and number of electronic warfare systems
Read more
Medvedev clarifies his remarks about 'military budget'
According to the deputy head of the Security Council, one of the country’s most important tasks is to fulfill all social obligations and develop social spheres
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Gaza plan gets support as India eyes more S-400s despite US pressure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 30th
Read more
Threat to ZNPP nuclear safety remains, but situation under full control — director
Yury Chernichuk said the plant relies on the emergency diesel generators to cover its needs
Read more
Russian MFA slams Germany’s move to nominate ex-top diplomat for UNGA president
Berlin’s decision to nominate this questionable personality to a high UN position was like a slap in the face to the global organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Advanced Russian armor shows high efficiency on battlefield — commander
Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev also highlighted the role of small-size vehicles, such as quad bikes, buggies and motorcycles
Read more
Russia ready to cope with new US sanctions if they are imposed — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya called Donald Trump a special kind of politician
Read more
Russia to ensure its security if US triggers new arms race — senior diplomat
This is a situation that explains the brevity of the US reaction, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Russia to send suitable delegation to G20 summit in South Africa — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow takes an active part in all segments of work at the G20
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Tomahawk missiles easily shot down by new defense systems — US expert on supplies to Kiev
At the same time, the dangerous aspect is that it can carry a nuclear warhead, former US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson opined
Read more
Some countries’ attempts to 'ban' political opponents do not work — Putin
This does not work, the Russian president noted
Read more
Canada covers for Kiev regime, which commits nuclear crime at ZNPP — Russian embassy
According to the statement, "Canadian media reports, citing exclusively the Ukrainian version of events, give the false impression that Russia is carrying out the strikes"
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships depart for deployment in distant waters
In the Peter the Great Gulf, the naval ships took deck-based Ka-27 helicopters on their board and the crews practiced measures to repel attacks by aerial weapons and naval drones of a simulated enemy
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers from elite unit surrender to Russian troops near Krasnoarmeysk
The group includes soldiers forcibly mobilized into the Ukrainian army
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Gasoline situation in Russia is fully under control — Novak
The Ministry of Energy is actively working with all regions in routine mode
Read more
Press review: Western pressure mounts on Serbia as Denmark strengthens drone defenses
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 1st
Read more
Russia’s COIS has proof of hundreds of Ukrainian militants killed in Sudan
According to Alexander Ivanov, Director of the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security, they are mostly skilled in using drones and Western weapons that have been illegally provided by Ukraine to that region
Read more
Ukraine cannot use Tomahawk missiles against Russia — columnist
Jennifer Kavanagh also emphasized that the Tomahawk is a highly expensive and unique weapon, and the US would not supply Ukraine with enough missiles to achieve a strategic effect
Read more
Ukraine's EU membership would now mean war in Europe — Hungary’s Orban
Viktor Orban emphasized that his decision to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU is not his personal one, but belongs to the "Hungarian people"
Read more
Russian Army forcing Ukrainian troops from Ambarnoye in Kharkov region — expert
The locality is situated on a hill which has complicated the advance of Russian servicemen, preventing them from encircling the group of Ukrainian militants who occupy the locality
Read more
Press review: EU divided on Ukrainian reparations loan as Denmark targets Russian tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 2nd
Read more
EU leaders fail to resolve most of key issues at Denmark summit — Politico
According to the officials, European leaders spoke a lot about defense and ran beyond the scheduled two hours
Read more
Russian troops liberate Verbovoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement, kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops
Read more
Kiev reports blackout at Chernobyl nuclear power plant
According to the statement, as a result of power supply issues, "the new safe confinement was left without power"
Read more
Putin's New START proposal not invitation to save treaty — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that it would be quite a challenge, which would require a lot of effort, including separate negotiations, ratification procedures for potential agreements
Read more
Kiev loses 1,510 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 515 troops, a tank and two US-made Bradley IFV's in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Read more
Russia to initiate process of electing UN Secretary-General in October — envoy to UN
The procedure for electing the next Secretary-General begins with the formation of a joint letter from heads of the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations
Read more
Russia awaiting Trump’s response to Putin’s offer on New START — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov does not expect US to respond in detail
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
There were no casualties
Read more
Kremlin dismisses as no news reports about US providing Ukraine with intelligence online
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that even though the latest information came from a media outlet, reports "just don’t appear out of the blue, as experience shows"
Read more
Expert describes Kiev’s claims about Chernobyl as attempt to distract attention from ZNPP
The head of the Atominfo analytical center Alexander Uvarov stressed that there is no threat of a nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP, and the Ukrainian ministry’s statement is an attempt to divert the public attention
Read more
Ukraine’s chief of General Staff says situation on frontline difficult
Andrey Gnatov added that around 160-190 separate clashes are taking place daily along the entire frontline
Read more
Washington to provide Kiev with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia — WSJ
American officials have asked NATO allies to provide Kiev with similar support, the newspaper said
Read more
Russian oil supplies having no alternative, Orban says
"There is a supplementary pipeline from Hungary that is not as important as the oil pipeline from Russia, which is playing the main role," the Hungarian prime minister said
Read more
Drone attacks account for 80% of Ukrainian strikes on Russia, lawmaker says
The well-established system for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and innovation in Ukraine receives every support from NATO specialists, Alexander Boroday noted
Read more
G7 ready to increase pressure on countries purchasing Russian oil — statement
G7 countries also announced readiness to take measures to significantly reduce, with the objective of phasing out, their remaining imports from Russia, including on hydrocarbon imports
Read more
Georgia looks into theory that Ukraine-sourced explosives were destined for Russia
Another theory is that the explosives were supposed to remain in Georgia, State Security Service head Mamuka Mdinaradze emphasized
Read more
Kremlin has no information about tanker detained near French shores
Earlier, the French Navy stopped a tanker in the West of the country, on suspicion of violating maritime law
Read more
Medvedev describes US submarines as 'black cat in a dark room'
"It's hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Read more
Russia to find response in case of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — envoy to UN
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this week that the issue of possible US Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine was not yet final
Read more
Elections show 'good half' of Moldovans favor close ties with Russia — Kremlin
"We would prefer the anti-Russian course to be replaced with a pragmatic approach, but regrettably, there is little ground to expect this for now," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
European Union changing approach to anti-Russian sanctions — EC chief
Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that European Commission does not approach the sanctions in incremental steps anymore, but presents much more robust measures on energy, financial services and trade
Read more
US Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev to prompt Russia’s adequate response — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that such supplies would mean a new serious escalation of tension
Read more
Having liberated Verbovoye Russian army begins fighting for neighboring Novogrigorovka
By advancing toward Novogrigorovka, Russian forces are not only creating a buffer zone, but are also undermining the defense of the Ukrainian army in this section of the front, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
People have inalienable right to speak their mother tongue — UN on Russian in Ukraine
In late September, Ukrainian human rights commissioner Yelena Ivanovskaya lamented that the number of Russian speakers in Ukraine is on the rise, and described it as a "dangerous trend"
Read more
Kiev has no money to produce cruise missiles — US reporter
Alistair MacDonald added that the Flamingo missile will not be able to impact the course of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Terrorist attack in Manchester: what we know
Police opened fire on the attacker, who is believed to be dead, according to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham
Read more
Russia, US keep contact, but no reply yet to New START proposal — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said there are channels for dialogue, which remain open
Read more
Over 350 apartment buildings flooded in Odessa after heavy downpour — city mayor
"Damage assessment and cleanup efforts following the severe weather are ongoing," Gennady Trukhanov said
Read more
Capture of Verbovoye paves way for advance towards Novogrigorovka in Zaporozhye — expert
The military expert noted that the advance of Russian forces on this front - near Verbovoye - will cut off the enemy group from the Zaporozhye Region and allow for the formation of a buffer zone
Read more
Russian military responds to European provocations against shipping in Baltic — Kremlin
Sometimes this makes Russian armed forces to take measures to restore order, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Putin reacts to attempts at Western hegemony with proverb
The Russian president emphasized that global governing institutes, established in the past, "have lost their effectiveness"
Read more
Radicalism financed through universities after adoption of foreign agents law in Georgia
This happened after the FARA law began working successfully in Georgia, State Security Service head Mamuka Mdinaradze noted
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Donetsk, Sumy regions in September — expert
Andrey Marochko said that Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region in offensive operations
Read more
Hamas cannot accept two points of Trump's Gaza plan — movement spokesman
According to the statement, the movement views the introduction of foreign troops into the Strip as a new form of occupation of Gaza
Read more
Some 30,000 people join Ukrainian ranks every month — lawmaker
Fyodor Venislavsky added that at this point, the Ukrainian parliament was not considering any proposals or initiatives from the security and defense community
Read more
Russia expects Moldovan authorities to return to normalizing relations — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin called a break with Russia and a reckless rapprochement with the European Union and NATO a path to nowhere
Read more
War with Russia is last thing US wants, says Department of State official
A senior US Department of State official added that all wars eventually lead to "a toxic spiral"
Read more
Hungarian PM accuses Brussels of intending 'go to war' over Ukraine
Viktor Orban stressed that the situation is serious
Read more
Kremlin regrets Moldovan leader’s stance on Russian military presence in Transnistria
After Maya Sandu’s party secured victory in the parliamentary elections despite the opposition’s refusal to recognize the outcome due to numerous irregularities and alleged fraud, the president announced plans to reintegrate the Republic of Transnistria on Chisinau’s terms
Read more
Russian authorities are taking necessary measures on situation with gasoline — Kremlin
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the gasoline situation in Russian regions is under control
Read more
Anti-Russian rhetoric by EU, NATO testifies to preparations for provocations — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, such statements also indicate that the EU and NATO countries need to justify the increase of military budgets
Read more
Europe to answer for using immobilized Russian assets in court — lawmaker
Europe will return everything to Russia, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Kiev won’t be able to end conflict with weapons — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Ukraine needs to recognize the current territorial realities
Read more
Former USAID head admits to providing Kiev with $1.5 billion in cash each month since 2022
Samantha Power noted that now this money is transferred "when receipts are provided"
Read more