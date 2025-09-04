Gazprom to announce in advance start of construction of Power of Siberia-2 pipeline

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller promised to announce in advance the start of construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline to China.

"We will announce this solemn event to you in advance," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, answering a question from TASS.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said that the implementation dates and financial aspects of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline construction project will be announced after the project design is finalized. Now it is at the stage of preliminary feasibility study. The financing mechanism for Power of Siberia - 2 may be ready next year, he said.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller announced the signing of a legally binding memorandum with China on the construction of the gas pipeline Power of Siberia-2 and the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia Soyuz Vostok.

The main pipeline Power of Siberia-2 is expected to connect gas fields of Western Siberia with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China through the territory of Mongolia. Its design capacity is up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

