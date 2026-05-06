Ukraine attack on TASS photojournalist gross violation of international law — senator

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian attack on TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, said Natalya Nikonorova, deputy head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs and former Foreign Minister of the DPR.

Earlier, TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was hit by a Ukrainian drone in the center of Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye Region, during the "regime of silence" announced by Vladimir Zelensky.

"This crime is a direct violation of the fundamental norms of international humanitarian law, grossly violating Article 79 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and UN Security Council Resolution 1738," Nikonorova told TASS.

She added that the very fact of the Ukrainian attack on the day of the truce announced by the Kiev regime "is, unfortunately, an absolutely expected and natural manifestation of the true essence of the current Ukrainian government.

"We have long had no illusions about Kiev's ability to comply with any humanitarian agreements. Nevertheless, even against this background, a targeted drone strike on a civilian car with a journalist who recorded the consequences of previous crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine causes particular indignation for its cynical senselessness."