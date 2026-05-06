GENICHESK, May 6. /TASS/. Kiev and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasingly trying to prevent Russian journalists from performing their professional duties in the special military operation zone, as evidenced by the attack on TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko in the Zarpozohye Region, Russian senator Igor Kastyukevich told TASS.

Earlier, Polegenko was struck by a Ukrainian drone in the center of Vasiliyevka in the Zarpozohye Region during the so-called ceasefire declared by Vladimir Zelensky.

"Members of the press are increasingly at risk of direct attacks, which violates international humanitarian law. Attempts to prevent journalists from carrying out their professional duties are becoming more frequent. The enemy particularly hates our press because their articles and reports show people the truth that [Vladimir] Zelensky and his corrupt European diplomat allies are trying to hide," Kastyukevich noted.