Moscow adds Daimler Truck to list of companies against which it imposes economic sanctions

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian government has added the German automobile manufacturer Daimler Truck to the list of companies against which Moscow is imposing economic sanctions, according to the corresponding decree of the government.

The German automobile manufacturer Daimler Truck (part of the Mercedes-Benz Group) is a former shareholder of the Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz.

In February 2024, the CEO of the Russian company Sergey Kogogin said in an interview with the Vedomosti newspaper that Daimler Truck sold its 15% stake in Kamaz in 2024. He did not say who was the buyer of the stake.