MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues its systematic assaults on the area surrounding the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the nearby city of Energodar, often aiming to garner international attention. According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Crimes of the Kiev Regime, Ukraine is deliberately manipulating the issue of radiation hazards to serve its strategic interests.

"Ukraine seeks to exploit the radiation hazard issue whenever there is escalation or when they need to draw additional attention," Miroshnik explained in an interview with the Vesti news program. "Everyone understands that global concern over radiation risks is already heightened. Therefore, these attacks are deliberate and systematic - aimed at striking the city of nuclear workers, energy facilities, and supply lines directly connected to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant."

The diplomat pointed out that IAEA experts stationed at the plant are fully aware of these developments, noting that "they have been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian militants." Miroshnik also highlighted Ukraine’s unpredictable behavior, even at times confusing its own sponsors.

For a second consecutive day, Energodar has come under drone attacks by Ukrainian forces. The strikes have targeted the city’s administration building, causing a fire, as well as residential areas and civilian infrastructure. On May 3, Ukrainian forces also targeted the plant’s external radiation monitoring laboratory with a drone, posing a serious threat to the plant’s radiation safety.