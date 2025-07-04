MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia pays attention to everything US President Donald Trump says, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the US leader’s remarks about being disappointed following his phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

After the conversation, Trump expressed his disappointment with slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement. According to the Kremlin, the Russian leader confirmed Moscow’s intention to achieve the goals of the special military operation.

"Undoubtedly, we pay very close attention to all statements by President Trump," the Kremlin official said.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that a peace deal on Ukraine can only be facilitated by the removal of the conflict’s root causes - the Nazi nature of the modern Ukrainian regime, its militarization and anti-Russian attitude, as well as the harassment of the sizable Russian minority in the country.

The US has already begun to recognize the complex nature of the origins of the Ukraine conflict, however, it still hopes for quick and superficial solutions.