Hainan World Leisure Tourism Expo wraps up in China's Haikou

HAIKOU, December 5. /TASS/. The fourth Hainan World Leisure Tourism Expo took place in China's Haikou, the administrative center of Hainan province. According to www.hinews.cn, enterprises Australia, Bulgaria, Iceland, Malaysia, UAE and Ukraine, as well as representatives of 20 China's provinces, took part in the fair.

The expo was held at the Hainan International Convention And Exhibition Center in Haikou. According to the organizers, they showed tourism industry's achievements, in particular, those in medical, educational, recreational, sports and maritime. The exhibition also focused on successes in organizing events, festivals and fairs, as well as advanced new tourism equipment.

According to the organizing committee, this year's expo "presented a large number of new products and brands that not only meet market demand, but also follow the current consumption trends in leisure and tourism." The organizers note that the exhibition has already become a sort of a platform for establishing and promoting cooperation between Hainan and foreign partners in the field of tourism, recreation and entertainment, which in turn contributes to the transformation of the Hainan Island into a world-class tourist center.

The IV International World Leisure Tourism Expo was held as part of the XX International Hainan Carnival, which runs on the island from November 22 to December 31. The carnival includes a series of events: cultural and music festivals, concerts, sports events, exhibitions and many others, underway in six cities of the province. The festivities will wrap up on New Year's Eve with a big concert.

Tourism on Hainan

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.