Russia to sign military cooperation agreement with Benin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation with Benin, Russian Ambassador in the African country Igor Yevdokimov told the Izvestia.

"Russia and Benin are preparing to sign an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation," he said.

Russia earlier signed a similar agreement with Togo and will participate in exercises and train military personnel.

Yevdokimov said defense and security cooperation will be a priority in relations with the African countries due to mutual interest to counter threats from terrorist and extremist groups that destabilize the situation in western Africa and the Sahel region.

"We hope the calls of Russian warships at Benin and Togo will become a good tradition and promote the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the security and defense spheres," he said.