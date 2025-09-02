Putin suggests Europe halt gas supplies to Ukraine in response to pipeline attacks

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Europe could teach Kiev an important lesson by stopping gas and electricity supplies to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"What can we say? After all, Ukraine receives a significant amount of energy resources through its neighbors in Eastern Europe. Shut down the reverse-flow gas supplies, shut down the electricity supplies, and they will immediately understand that there are some limits to their behavior where violating the interests of others is concerned," the Russian leader said commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on pipelines.

In the conversation, Fico mentioned that Bratislava has taken a firm stance against Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure. He called such attacks unacceptable and added that he plans to raise this issue at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

Putin responded by noting that Russia had long tolerated the Ukrainian armed forces' strikes on its energy facilities, but had now begun to respond seriously.

"In response, the Ukrainian side is trying to harm us. But it is also harming our partners," the head of state said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces launched several drone and missile strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended while the pipeline was being repaired. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev stop the attacks and reminded the European Commission that it had committed itself to ensuring the energy security of EU countries.