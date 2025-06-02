Kiev seeks to create maximum tension on line of engagement — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is seeking to create maximum tension on the line of contact ahead of the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told reporters.

"Kiev is seeking to create maximum tension on the front line ahead of the Istanbul talks. The massive attempts to strike the Russian border with drones are clear confirmation of this," Miroshnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2. Lavrov said that the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, would present Ukraine with a Russian memorandum on eliminating the root causes of the crisis.

In turn, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is leading the Ukrainian delegation in the talks, said Kiev is "not opposed" to meeting with the Russian side but is waiting for a memorandum from Moscow before beginning negotiations. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Ukraine's demand to "immediately hand over the memorandum" unconstructive. He emphasized that the main thing now is to continue the process of direct negotiations.

On June 1, Vladimir Zelensky announced that Umerov would again lead the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul.

The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and resulted in agreements to exchange prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" basis and to present their vision of a potential future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcome.