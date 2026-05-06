US, Iran negotiate at least 12-year moratorium on uranium enrichment — web portal

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Iran and the United States are negotiating a moratorium on uranium enrichment for a potential duration of 12 years, Axios web portal reported citing its sources.

"The duration of the moratorium on uranium enrichment is being actively negotiated, with three sources saying it would be at least 12 years and one putting 15 as a likely landing spot. Iran proposed a 5-year moratorium on enrichment and the US demanded 20," Axios reported.

The United States also wants "to insert a provision whereby any Iranian violation on enrichment would extend the moratorium," the source said.

According to Axios, after the moratorium expires, Washington is ready to allow Tehran to resume uranium enrichment to 3.67%, the level stipulated in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

An unnamed US official disclosed that "the parties are discussing a clause whereby Iran would commit not to operate underground nuclear facilities" and that "Iran would also commit to an enhanced inspections regime, including snap inspections by UN inspectors."

Another clause under discussion concerns the withdrawal of highly enriched uranium from the country. The source claims that the radioactive materials are likely to be transported to the United States, according to Axios.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France) and Germany in 2015. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and re-imposed the sanctions on Iran that had been lifted in accordance with the JCPOA.

In response, the Iranian parliament passed the Strategic Action Law to End Sanctions and Protect Iran’s National Interests in 2020, which scaled back several commitments under the nuclear deal. This included Iran’s uranium enrichment at a level higher than 3.67% and the storage of more than 300 kilograms of radioactive materials within the country.

Moreover, Iran also halted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections outside the scope of the NPT safeguards agreement between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic, effectively suspending enhanced monitoring measures.