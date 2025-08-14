IN BRIEF: What is known about drone attack on Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 14. /TASS/. Several apartment buildings were damaged in an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attack on the city of Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia. Thirteen people sustained injuries, Acting Regional Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

Aftermath

- Several apartment buildings on Telmana and Lermontovskaya street were damaged in the drone attack.

Casualties

- According to the latest data, 13 people suffered injuries.

- Two of those injured have been taken to local medical facilities.

- Medics assess their condition as serious.

- Another 11 individuals are being taken to hospitals.

Reaction

- First responders and representatives from the city administration are present at the site of the incident.

- The residents of the buildings damaged by the UAVs are being evacuated.

- An emergency shelter has been established at a local school.