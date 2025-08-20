Lavrov says Kallas' statements show 'degradation of foreign policy methods'

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Statements by the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas about her lack of trust in agreements with Russia reflect the "degradation of foreign policy methods" in Brussels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"By the way, Kaja Kallas, who is considered the chief diplomat in the European Union, the high representative for all sorts of foreign issues, said after the Washington meeting that the European Union will not trust any agreements with Russia, therefore the European Union will continue to support the armed forces of Ukraine and that the European Union will promote new sanctions against Russia, regardless of the agreements that she does not believe in," Lavrov told a news conference. "This is not diplomacy, it is degradation of foreign policy methods, which, in fact, for the European Union are confined exclusively to sanctions."

He added that among the instruments of foreign policy in Brussels' arsenal there is still "direct theft, which is precisely what happened to Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves."

"This is why I do not see European diplomacy. By the way, I do not see this diplomacy on many other tracks, too," Lavrov stated.