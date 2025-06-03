Mediators aim to reach Gaza truce before Eid al-Adha holiday — REPORT

CAIRO, June 4. /TASS/. Mediators in the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are seeking to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal before the Eid al-Adha holiday starting on June 5, Al Hadath television reported.

According to the report, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have been piling pressure on Hamas in recent days so it softens its negotiating position. The negotiators expect the group to accept the proposal of US Envoy Steve Witkoff with an amendment on the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and a request to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The mediators promised Hamas that the US would provide guarantees that Israel would comply with the ceasefire, Al Hadath reported. The group has not yet commented on the report.