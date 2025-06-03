Lee chooses future prime minister of South Korea — Yonhap

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has allegedly earmarked the party's supreme council member Kim Min-seok for the post of Korean prime minister, Yonhap news agency reported.

It said Lee may make a statement on Kim's appointment soon.

The Central Election Commission said after counting 63% of the ballots that Lee had garnered 48.7% of the votes. His main competitor, Kim Moon-soo, stands at 43.7%. Three leading South Korean TV channels have forecast that Lee is likely to win the election.

Back in August, Kim Min-seok publicly said that President Yoon Suk Yeol might be preparing to impose martial law. On April 4, the Constitutional Court approved Yoon’s impeachment, which triggered the snap elections. The now former President Yoon declared martial law on December 3.