Russia, Nigeria discussing cooperation in exploration, fuel supplies

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia and Nigeria are discussing expansion of cooperation on a broad list of issues, including fuel supplies and exploration, the Russian Ministry of Energy said in conclusion of the meeting between Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires Ad Interim Garbe Satomi Grema.

"We are ready to expand cooperation between research institutions of our countries and to development of joint projects in the exploration sphere. We pay particular attention to creation of mechanisms of technology partnership, which will make it possible to ensure stability of energy supplies in conditions of transformation of the global energy sector," Marshavin said.

The key topic of the meeting was to discuss cooperation within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, including coordination of efforts for protection of lawful interests of gas exporting nations.