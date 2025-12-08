CSTO PA completes 2021-2025 legislative harmonization program — State Duma speaker

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has fully implemented its 2021-2025 program for aligning the national legislation of CSTO member states, CSTO PA Chairman and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Today, we can confirm that the Parliamentary Assembly has completed the 2021-2025 program for the convergence and harmonization of national legislation among CSTO member states in its entirety. Thirty-five model legislative acts and recommendations have been adopted," Volodin stated during a joint meeting of the CSTO PA Council and the 18th plenary session of the CSTO PA.

He noted that the CSTO’s legislative framework now consists of 104 documents, including 17 model laws and agreements, along with 87 recommendations and other legal instruments.

"Significant work has been done on the path to forming a unified legal space. It is complex, requiring consensus and subsequent adoption of national laws. Therefore, we can only say that we have traveled this path, gaining experience and competencies along the way," the State Duma chairman emphasized.

Volodin added that the program for 2026-2030 already includes the development of 45 model legislative acts.