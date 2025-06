SEOUL, June 4. /TASS/. The Democratic Party’s candidate, Lee Jae-myung, won the presidential election in South Korea, according to data from the Central Election Commission.

He collected 49.4% of the votes after all of the ballots were processed.

His rival Kim Moon-soo, representing the conservative People Power Party, mustered 41.1% of the vote.

Lee Jae-myung will assume office when the chairman of the Central Election Commission will formally announce his victory at the agency’s meeting.