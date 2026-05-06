Iran refutes Axios report that Tehran, Washington near agreement

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the Iranian parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, described a report by Axios asserting that Iran and the United States are close to reaching a deal as "an American wish list."

"The Axios text is more of an American wish list than a reality," he wrote on X. According to the post, Iran will deliver a harsh response if the US and its allies refuse to make concessions.

The ISNA news agency, for its part, said that some of the assertions in the Axios article are speculative and intended to stir tensions.

Earlier, the US news portal said that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict. According to the report, the US side expects Iran to respond within 48 hours to proposals on a possible memorandum to end the conflict.