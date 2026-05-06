MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities, using statements about a ceasefire as a cover, are attacking Energodar and thereby creating a real threat to the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Stepan Kuvachev, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Today's attack by the armed formations of Ukraine on the administration building of Energodar and residential areas is a cynical war crime committed even as the Kiev regime publicly declared a so-called truce," Kuvachev said.

"Hiding behind their peaceful rhetoric, they are hitting civilian infrastructure and people's homes, again creating a direct threat to the Zaporozhye NPP," he continued.

Kuvachev noted that such actions, especially during the ceasefire regime, must be condemned.

"I demand that international organizations and all those who still hope for diplomacy give a strict legal assessment of the actions of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis. The shelling of a sleeping city and the administration building during the ceasefire regime is not combat - it is terror," he stressed.

"The truce that Zelensky was talking about turned out to be a smokescreen for another strike on civilians," Kuvachev added.

In response to Russia’s ceasefire for May 8-9, Ukraine declared a "truce" beginning at midnight on May 6.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of producing a combined 6 GW of electricity.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian forces have been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the plant's grounds with artillery and drone strikes. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA mission have been permanently stationed at the plant. Their composition is regularly rotated.