Kiev cannot intimidate Russian journalists working in special op zone — Russian senator

GENICHESK, May 6. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to intimidate Russian journalists, including TASS correspondents, won’t succeed, Senator from the Kherson Region Igor Kastyukevich told TASS.

Earlier, TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was hit by a Ukrainian drone in the center of the town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region during the "silence regime" declared by Vladimir Zelensky.

"I wish Alexander Polegenko good health. Throughout the special military operation, I have often worked alongside TASS and other Russian media teams. These are brave men and women who value truth above all and cannot be intimidated," Kastyukevich said.