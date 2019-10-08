Kremlin says no birthday congratulations to Putin received from Trump and Zelensky

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Neither US President Donald Trump nor Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky have congratulated their Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his 67th birthday he celebrated on October 7, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"By the end of the day [October 7], I saw no congratulatory messages from Trump and Zelensky," he told journalists. "Either there are none or they may come later: sometimes such messages come with delay via diplomatic channels. They may never come, after all."

The Kremlin said on Monday Putin had received birthday congratulations, including over the phone, from a range of world leaders. Among them were Serbia President Aleksanadar Vucic, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon.