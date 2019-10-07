World leaders congratulate Putin on 67th birthday

"Messages and telegrams with congratulations to Vladimir Putin keep arriving from heads of state and government of the foreign countries, as well as the leadership of international organizations," the Kremlin said.

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The leaders of certain countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach have congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 67th birthday in phone calls, the Kremlin press service report.

Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev personally congratulated the Russian leader over the phone, it said.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as well as IOC President Thomas Bach also called the Russian leader with birthday wishes.

US President Donald Trump has not called Putin to congratulate him as of yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier. "No," he said in reply to a journalist’s query during a briefing.

Putin turned 67 on Monday, October 7. He is planning to spend this day in nature among his next-of-kin and friends, Peskov said.