Aeroflot limits use of power banks on board

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian flag carrier Aeroflot made changes in the rules of carrying power banks on board of its aircraft, the airline’s press service informed.

A passenger can now take only two devices with him or her and these should not be parked in the baggage or recharged on board.

Changes are associated with the update in international safety requirements. Rules for carrying devices with lithium batteries were revised by IATA in January 2026 and then by ICAO since March 27 of this year.