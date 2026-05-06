Russia takes into account Britain’s hostile adventurism in military planning — ambassador

LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. Russia takes Britain’s hostile plans into account in its military planning and is ready to respond decisively to them if necessary, Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in a comment on the British initiative to create joint navies of the Nordic countries.

"For our part, we will continue to closely monitor the developments. At the same time, I would like to emphasize again that London’s hostile adventurism is invariably taken into account in our military planning, and there should be no illusions here. Any actions that undermine Russian interests will be met with the strongest response," he said.

"Albion's efforts are also aimed at increasing the degree of Russophobic hysteria in Europe, which will inevitably lead to increased tension now in the Baltic region. Some are talking about the possible use of this format for the blockade of the Baltic Sea. Such ideas have been around in the Nordic countries since time immemorial, but no one has been able to implement them. It won't work now either. Britain and its allies will not have enough resources to realize such ambitious aspirations."

April 29, First Sea Lord (Commander-in-Chief of the Navy) General Gwyn Jenkins said that London, together with its allies from the Nordic countries, is developing plans to create a maritime partnership to counter Russia. His proposal is based on the model of the Joint Expeditionary Force, operating since 2014 under the command of the United Kingdom. The regional defense association includes ten Nordic countries: the United Kingdom, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia. Jenkins said his goal was to create naval forces which will train together, conduct exercises, and prepare for action.