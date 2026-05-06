Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier heads to Red Sea

PARIS, May 6. /TASS/. French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is heading to the southern part of the Red Sea, the French Armed Forces Ministry said.

"The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its accompanying ships pass through the Suez Canal on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, heading to the south of the Red Sea," TF1 TV channel quoted an excerpt from a document as saying.

According to Le Figaro, the deployment of the aircraft carrier takes place against the background of plans for an international mission to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz, which will be launched when circumstances permit.

However, Le Figaro quoted the general staff as saying that "the movement of the aircraft carrier strike group is not related to the US military operations launched in the region and is solely defensive in nature."

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris was ready to provide some of its ships for missions in the Mediterranean and Red Seas to escort merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz.