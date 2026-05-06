Israel not surprised by US statement on Iran deal, government source tells TASS

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. The US "did not surprise" Israel's leadership with statements about the possibility of an imminent deal with Iran, an Israeli government source told TASS.

"The Americans didn't surprise us. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in constant communication with President Donald Trump, and they speak almost daily. The prime minister’s team and the US president’s office are in direct communication," the source told the agency. According to him, it has become "clear to Israel from these conversations that Trump is sticking to his ‘red lines,’ primarily the removal of nuclear materials" from Iran.

"Meanwhile, the prime minister instructed the Israel Defense Forces to be prepared for any turn of events, including the resumption of hostilities [against Iran] if necessary," the agency's source added.

In an earlier interview with PBS, the US leader suggested that the US and Iran might reach a deal before his trip to China in mid-May.

Following this, Reuters reported, citing an Israeli source, that Israel was unaware that Trump was close to finalizing a deal with Iran and was therefore preparing for an escalation of hostilities and a new series of attacks on Iran.