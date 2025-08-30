Market covering area of 1,200 sq m on fire in Volgograd

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A major fire has broken out at a market in Volgograd, engulfing an area of about 1,200 square meters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Reports of a blaze at the market premises in Volgograd’s Traktorozavodsky District, Mikhailova Street, 3, came in earlier today. When fire and rescue crews arrived, they found shopping pavilions and goods in flames. Preliminary estimates put the fire’s size at 1,200 square meters," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 60 firefighters, supported by 27 units of equipment, are battling the blaze.