US may launch Tomahawk strikes on Iran from destroyers in region — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. The United States may use Tomahawk cruise missiles deployed on US destroyers in the Middle East to strike Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper said the Pentagon "could order Tomahawk missile strikes from destroyers deployed to the Middle East, as well as send jet fighters stationed in the region and bombers that can reach Iran from their bases in the US."

According to the WSJ, Washington retains sufficient military capability to carry out such attacks on Iran despite the absence of a US aircraft carrier strike group in the region, since forces are currently concentrated in the Caribbean. Citing a US Navy official, the paper noted that 12 US warships are now operating there, compared to six in the Middle East.

NewsNation journalist Kellie Meye reported that the United States has already sent an aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea, which is expected to arrive in the Middle East within a week.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, when street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate spread across most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump had warned that he was seriously considering using force against Iran.