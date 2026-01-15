Russia not recognizing illegitimate sanctions — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia is not recognizing unilateral sanctions, Official Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, speaking about 25% tariffs set by the US for countries trading with Iran.

"Russia does not recognize unilateral illegitimate sanctions against sovereign countries because views them as gross violations of international law. We continue adhering to this position," she said.

"The Russian-Iranian trade and economic cooperation is mutually beneficial. It is not exposed to external sanction pressure," Zakharova stressed.

"Russia and Iran are committed to long-term interaction in various areas, including in the energy sphere, and we are going to continue developing trade ties with all the interested countries, being guided in the first instance by our national interests, and not by threats and intimidations from third countries," she added.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced introduction of 25% tariffs in respect of all countries cooperating with Iran.