Trump believes deal with Iran could be signed before May 14

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the US and Iran could strike a deal before his trip to China on May 14-15.

"It’s possible, yeah," he said in an interview with the PBS broadcasting company.

"I think it's got a very good chance of ending, and if it doesn't end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them. Very simple."

He was asked if he's optimistic about negotiations leading to a deal.

"I think so, but I felt that way before with them, so we'll see what happens," he answered.