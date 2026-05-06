Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim arrives in Moscow — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim has arrived in Moscow, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"The plane has landed," the source said.

The King has come to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming 81st anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Director of the State Protocol Department Igor Bogdashev welcomed the King at the aircraft steps, according to the broadcast footage.

The King of Malaysia last visited Russia in January, where he met with President Putin at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.