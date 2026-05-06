German chancellor points to epic global turning point

BERLIN, May 7. /TASS/. The world is currently at an epic turning point, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

According to him, Germany is facing a double challenge. "The shocks the world is going through overlap with the structural problems our country has accumulated, and the need for us to act is the greatest in decades, if not since the end of World War II," Merz pointed out at a regional economic conference.

"What we are witnessing is not just a conjunctural crisis or a structural failure. Those of us born after World War II have so far been lucky. But now, 80 years after the war, we are facing it the way every generation faced it in previous centuries, albeit 80 years later. An epic turning point is here," the German chancellor said.

"It is affecting us here at home; it is challenging us and making us understand that we must change in many ways," he stressed. Merz emphasized the need for people to show patience with the government’s reform plan. He added he intended to continue speeding up the process.

May 6 marked one year since Merz took office as German chancellor.