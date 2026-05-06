German foreign minister presents six-point plan to reform European Union

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has presented a six-point plan for the reform of the European Union (EU), in which he insists on large-scale reforms to make the EU more capable, especially in foreign policy and security.

"I would like to name six very specific points. First, we want to use the enhanced cooperation mechanism in Brussels more often. This means that in those policy areas where joint progress by all 27 member states is unattainable in the foreseeable future, we will move forward with a small group of countries," Wadephul said, speaking at an event organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (recognized in Russia as an undesirable organization).

He called for replacing the principle of unanimity in foreign policy issues with a qualified majority vote to prevent prolonged blockages by individual countries. Among Wadephul's six reform proposals, there is also an acceleration of EU enlargement through a phased entry of new members. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already supported this idea.

Wadephul said that his proposals are aimed at making the European Union "more capable. If we, as the European Union, cannot ensure this, others will. And then other alliances will be formed."