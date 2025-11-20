Supercam UAV helps identify enemy drone launch sites — manufacturer

DUBAI, November 20. /TASS/. At the Dubai Airshow 2025, Yekaterina Zgirovskaya, spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group, highlighted the capabilities of the Supercam S350 reconnaissance drone. She explained that this advanced UAV is instrumental in helping operators identify enemy unmanned aerial system (UAS) launch sites, a critical advantage in modern aerial warfare.

"The demand for defenses against FPV drones attempting to ram our reconnaissance units is high," Zgirovskaya noted. "Our Supercam UAV crews effectively counter such threats, and these technological features often attract interest from potential foreign buyers. Notably, the Supercam not only actively intercepts attacking drones but also assists in pinpointing their launch locations," she added, emphasizing the drone's dual operational role.

She further elaborated on the drone’s sophisticated communication systems, highlighting its frequency-hopping mode. "This feature enhances resistance to electronic warfare interference by continuously switching the control channels’ frequencies during data exchange with the ground station. The synchronized, algorithm-based frequency changes - known only to the drone and ground control - significantly complicate interception or jamming efforts," Zgirovskaya explained.

Additionally, she pointed to the Supercam S350’s optical navigation system as a key advantage in international markets. "This technology allows the drone to operate effectively even when satellite signals are suppressed or distorted," she said, underscoring its versatility in challenging environments.

Manufactured by Unmanned Systems Group, the Supercam S350 was first developed in 2012 and has since undergone numerous upgrades. It is employed across various sectors - including military, border protection, and facility monitoring - for reconnaissance, surveillance, and dual-use applications.

Designed for all-weather, round-the-clock operation, the Supercam S350 features a near-silent electric motor and can be launched from a combat position via a catapult. Recovery is facilitated through parachute deployment, ensuring safe return after missions.

The Dubai Airshow 2025, scheduled from November 17 to 21, showcases over 850 military and aerospace innovations from Russia.