Slovakia not approving anti-Russian sanctions without Druzhba pipeline restart — PM

BRATISLAVA, April 22. /TASS/. Slovakia will not approve new anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union without the actual restart of Druzhba oil pipeline operations, Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters.

"We will wait for the real opening of the Druzhba oil pipeline and do not plan to approve new anti-Russian sanctions thus far," the prime minister said.

Slovak mass media reported at the same time that Ukraine started filling the Druzhba oil pipeline halted on January 27. Oil supplies to Slovakia are expected to restart on Thursday morning.

Fico does not rule out that Kiev will stop the Druzhba pipeline again. "I would not be surprised if the 90 bln [euro] loan for Ukraine is unblocked and then oil supplies would be halted again, if Druzhba is restored at all," the prime minister said. Slovakia objected to provision of funding for Kiev but did not block this loan.

The Slovak government is keeping a close eye on developments around Druzhba, he stressed.