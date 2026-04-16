Terrorism, spying on Russian army: more agents of Ukrainian special services detained

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Two residents of the Republic of Crimea have been detained while preparing terrorist attacks on orders from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Telegram channel of the regional prosecutor’s office has reported.

Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a 52-year-old resident of the Zaporozhye Region on suspicion of high treason for transferring data to the Ukrainian side about the deployment locations and movement of the Russian Armed Forces, the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the Russian FSB reported.

TASS has compiled the main information about the recent detentions.

Preparation of terrorist attack in Crimea

- Two residents of the Republic of Crimea have been detained for preparing terrorist attacks on orders from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Telegram channel of the regional prosecutor’s office has reported.

- According to the investigation, one of the accused contacted a representative of Ukrainian intelligence via the internet in the summer of 2024 and expressed a willingness to work against the interests of Russia.

- Later, he recruited an accomplice who opposed the special military operation.

- Having joined the ranks of a terrorist community created by a foreign intelligence service, the two extracted an improvised explosive device based on RDX and an electric detonator from a hiding place on the instructions of their handlers.

- Having identified four potential targets for terrorist attacks, they conducted reconnaissance of the area, selecting accessible routes that they could come up on covertly, locations for placing explosive devices, and hiding spots from outsiders.

- The accused were unable to complete their criminal actions as they were detained by officers of the FSB of Russia for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

- The criminal case will be sent to the Southern District Military Court.

Gathering data on Russian Armed Forces in Zaporozhye

- Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a 52-year-old resident of the Zaporozhye Region on suspicion of high treason for transferring data to the Ukrainian side about the deployment locations and movement of the Russian Armed Forces, the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the Russian FSB reported.

- According to the FSB, he "gathered information through visual observation about the deployment locations and movement of personnel and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces and proactively posted it on a Telegram channel used by representatives of Ukrainian special services to gather intelligence information and plan missile and bomb strikes on Russian territory."

- The investigative department of the FSB of Russia for the Zaporozhye Region has initiated a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason).

- The man has been taken into custody.