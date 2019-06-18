Russia offers Argentina to join FSB counterterrorism database

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow has offered Buenos Aires to join the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) international database on counterterrorism, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for cooperation in countering terrorism and extremism Denis Temnikov said during a video conference of parliamentary groups on cooperation between the Russian Federation Council and the Argentinian Senate.

"As one of the effective mechanisms of cooperation in the sphere of counterterrorism, we offer to examine the international database on counterterrorism, established in 2008 by the Russian Federal Security Service, which contains an extensive body of materials, including analytical data, on the persons and organizations involved in terrorist activity. We confirm our invitation for Argentina to join the international database and use its potential," he said.

"So far, the open segment of this database involves 46 intelligence agencies from 35 states," he informed.

"Our offer to sign a bilateral intergovernmental agreement in the sphere of counterterrorism remains on the agenda as well," the diplomat added.