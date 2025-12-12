Russia set to broaden cooperation with Laos, Shoigu says

VIENTIANE, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Chairman Sergey Shoigu conveyed the best wishes from Russian head of state, Vladimir Putin, to Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, assuring him of Moscow’s determination to deepen cooperation with Vientiane.

"First of all, I would like to convey the best wishes and greetings from President Putin," Shoigu told Sisoulith. The visiting Russian delegation is working toward the implementation of agreements on cooperation reached between the two leaders, the senior Russian security official said.

These include peaceful nuclear programs, the construction of nuclear facilities, cooperation in education and training for careers, the development of economic relations as well as issues of military and defense cooperation, Shoigu specified. He expressed confidence that there are "great prospects for expanding economic, military, cultural and scientific cooperation."

For his part, the Laotian head of state praised the Russian delegation for "making a major contribution to boosting cooperation" between the two countries. "We have always remembered the support and assistance that we had from the Soviet Union and Russia," he said.